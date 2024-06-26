Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Cut by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 9.2% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $72.27. 4,773,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,146. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

