Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Gleason Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $33,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 1,483,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,173. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $68.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.