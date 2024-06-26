Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

