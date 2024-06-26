Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Declares Dividend of $1.01

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.0149 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $161.15. 1,268,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.
About Vanguard Value ETF
