Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.15 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Velas has a market cap of $25.15 million and approximately $942,171.06 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00042323 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,604,915,598 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.