Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.65. 163,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,109,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VERA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a current ratio of 28.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 5,714 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

