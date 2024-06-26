Verge (XVG) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $68.95 million and $2.29 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,841.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.53 or 0.00620517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00270478 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00073743 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

