Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON VTU traded down GBX 0.78 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 76.83 ($0.97). 1,623,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,560. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.02 ($1.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72. The company has a market capitalization of £255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 1,108.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertu Motors

In related news, insider David Crane bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £1,777.60 ($2,254.98). In other Vertu Motors news, insider David Crane purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £1,777.60 ($2,254.98). Also, insider Jonathan Mark Mewett purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($50,742.10). Corporate insiders own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

