Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.67 and last traded at $33.35. 166,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 233,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Vicor had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $43,303.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $72,275. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vicor by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 913.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

