Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.5% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 241.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $578,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.79. The company had a trading volume of 105,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,042. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.