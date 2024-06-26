Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $223.20. 268,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,145. The stock has a market cap of $136.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.52. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

