Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 86.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 140,052 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 331,779 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,932 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $70,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.07.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.66. 12,713,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,098,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.29%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

