Walken Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $2.14 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,374,408 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

