Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,031,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $877,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 658,665 shares in the company, valued at $44,031,755.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 14,166,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,122,811. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $69.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

