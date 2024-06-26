Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 188.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,806 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,489 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,674,652,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235,920 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Walmart by 14,035.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $200,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.26. 5,740,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,050,967. The company has a market capitalization of $549.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $1,760,545.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at $244,687,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock valued at $949,751,461 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

