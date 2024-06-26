Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $101.43 and last traded at $101.82. Approximately 2,274,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,366,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.55. The firm has a market cap of $186.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.8% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 213,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,286,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.