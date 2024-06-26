Wells Fargo & Company Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $282.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

AJG traded down $8.10 on Wednesday, reaching $251.80. 244,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,144. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.29. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $209.39 and a 52-week high of $266.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total transaction of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,560,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,713,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

