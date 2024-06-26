Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 424.02% from the company’s current price.

HOWL has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Werewolf Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 154,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,413. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. Research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOWL. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.