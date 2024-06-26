West Paces Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,930,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.04.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

