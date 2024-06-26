West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

West Paces Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 506,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 128,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,491,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,338 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 563,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,980. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.