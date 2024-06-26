West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 4,433 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

West Paces Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of West Paces Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.58. 2,326,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,058. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

