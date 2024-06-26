West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

West Paces Advisors Inc. cut its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $796,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,916 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.79. 1,569,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,020. The company has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.42 and a 12 month high of $216.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

