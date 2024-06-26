West Paces Advisors Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Paces Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 459,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.94.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $558.17. 1,091,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,467. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $574.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $213.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

