WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Down 15.4%

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 83,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 88,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

WestKam Gold Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

