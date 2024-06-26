Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of WTE stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.92. 21,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.61. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$21.93 and a 12-month high of C$32.50. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.76 million during the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 26.97%. On average, analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.4634921 EPS for the current year.

WTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

