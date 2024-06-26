Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $766,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $558,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,468,000 after acquiring an additional 104,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,790,000 after acquiring an additional 746,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $71.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 74.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

