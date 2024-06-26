Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Up 1.3 %

WDS stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. Woodside Energy Group has a 12-month low of $17.37 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $557,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 217,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.