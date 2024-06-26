Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:WOR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.45. 794,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,611. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.01. Worthington Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $61,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 67,348.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,224,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after purchasing an additional 297,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

