Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Xerox has a payout ratio of 44.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

XRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on XRX

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.