XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $130.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Get XPO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Down 0.6 %

XPO stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. XPO has a 52-week low of $51.64 and a 52-week high of $130.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in XPO by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in XPO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPO by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 38,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.