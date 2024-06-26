Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.25

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 31097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3977 dividend. This is a positive change from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

