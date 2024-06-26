Zacks Research Comments on CBRE Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE stock opened at $88.30 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $844,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

