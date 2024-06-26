Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.86) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DNLI. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

DNLI opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $30,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,006.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 92,500 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,896,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,624 shares of company stock worth $1,958,403. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,499 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 393,626 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

