Zacks Research Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

