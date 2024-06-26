Zacks Research Weighs in on Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.95 EPS.
Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CFR
Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance
CFR stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.
Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cullen/Frost Bankers
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.