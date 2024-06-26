Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Plans Dividend of $0.97

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.9706 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
ZSHGY stock remained flat at $20.05 on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,938. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.
About Zhongsheng Group
