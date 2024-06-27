180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $549.35. 6,365,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,682. The stock has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

