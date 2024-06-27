180 Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of News by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,799,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,900. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.39. News Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. News had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

