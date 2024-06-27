180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 504 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,465. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $165.75.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

