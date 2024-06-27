180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,439,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $54.87. 2,510,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

