180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URNM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of URNM stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. The stock had a trading volume of 300,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,421. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

