180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $538.33. The company had a trading volume of 457,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,477. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $574.87 and its 200 day moving average is $555.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Wolfe Research cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

