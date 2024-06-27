180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 324.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $32.12. The company had a trading volume of 559,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,172. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

