180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after purchasing an additional 350,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $377.11. 941,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,519. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $378.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.96 and a 200-day moving average of $336.26. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

