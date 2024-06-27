180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 461,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,028,000 after purchasing an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 56,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 102,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.7% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 17,427,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,720,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

