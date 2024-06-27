2,201 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,686. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.