238 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $549,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,030,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 1.0 %

DECK stock traded up $10.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $991.42. 69,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,693. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $484.02 and a 1-year high of $1,106.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $941.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $857.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.