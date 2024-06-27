30,000 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,758,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 63,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.26, for a total transaction of $3,044,964.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 33,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,897.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SLB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 9,931,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,386,581. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

