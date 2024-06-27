32,297 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Acquired by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRN opened at $133.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.57. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $94.08 and a twelve month high of $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.53 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

