3,481 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Bought by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Florin Court Capital LLP raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after buying an additional 63,528 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 67,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average is $98.30. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

