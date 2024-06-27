450 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8,785.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 311,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,342,000 after purchasing an additional 308,360 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.24. 120,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,937. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

